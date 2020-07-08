) Lorraine Faye Moore (nee VanPelt), 76, of Akron, passed away after a long illness on July 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William R. Moore Jr., her parents, Horace and Mable VanPelt, brother, Tom VanPelt, and daughter, Tammy Kelly (nee Szczotka). Lorraine is survived by her children, Randy Szczotka, Patricia Moore (Sheila), Kathleen Bindas; sister, Delores (Butch); brother Jimmy VanPelt; granddaughter Gabriella; grandson Ricky; and great-grand-daughter Gianna; nieces and nephews; and special friend, John Lansch, who supported and cared for her for many years. Lorraine met her husband, William R. Moore Jr. (aka "Bill") while serving on jury duty. They fell in love, blended their families and they were together for 25 years, until Bill's death in 1999. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family. For many years before retirement, Lorraine worked as a waitress at Foley's on West Market Street. She loved her job there and had many regular customers who became life long friends. In retirement Lorraine did a lot of volunteer work at Western Reserve Hospital. Lorraine was a member of the Tallmadge Prime Timers, and was a longtime member of Tallmadge Alliance Church. She loved finding deals at garage sales, caring for her garden, and enjoyed shopping. She also enjoyed traveling in her retirement, she loved to travel and explore new things, she was always up for adventures! Lorraine had the opportunity to travel a lot and it was a source of great joy for her. Lorraine's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley for their wonderful and compassionate care of Lorraine in her final days. The family invites friends to visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron on Friday, July 10, from 10:00 until 12:00. A funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Zach Reeves officiating. Interment will follow the service at Tallmadge Cemetery. To leave a message for Lorraine's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.