) "Together Again" RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA -- Lorraine L. Ball, 72, of Riverview, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. Lorraine was born March 1, 1948 in Akron the daughter of William and Eileen Ashcraft Hakin. She married Donald J. Ball on November 3, 2007. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2014. She had been a truck driver with her husband and had worked for 30 years at the Bel-Aire Lanes Bowling Alley in Akron. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her children: Michael Keith, Charles Keith and Richard Keith; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings: Marylou (Tom) Sadler, Kay (Dwayne) Durieux, Eileen (Jay) Bevington and Gary (Hannah) Hakin; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Kathleen. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758576, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.