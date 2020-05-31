Lorraine L. Ball
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) "Together Again" RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA -- Lorraine L. Ball, 72, of Riverview, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. Lorraine was born March 1, 1948 in Akron the daughter of William and Eileen Ashcraft Hakin. She married Donald J. Ball on November 3, 2007. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2014. She had been a truck driver with her husband and had worked for 30 years at the Bel-Aire Lanes Bowling Alley in Akron. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her children: Michael Keith, Charles Keith and Richard Keith; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings: Marylou (Tom) Sadler, Kay (Dwayne) Durieux, Eileen (Jay) Bevington and Gary (Hannah) Hakin; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Kathleen. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758576, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved