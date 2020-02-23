Home

Lorraine L. Kessinger

Lorraine L. Kessinger Obituary
THEN AND NOW Lorraine L. Kessinger, 77, passed away February 19, 2020. She will always be remembered as a strong willed woman, who was devoted to her family. Her forgiving, yet protective nature will live on in her family. In her free time, Lorraine enjoyed crocheting. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward B. Capien and her sister, Brenda Haught. Lorraine is survived by her children, Darla Simmons, Linda (Doug) Mayle, and Ed Kessinger; grandchildren, Amanda Simmons, and Charles (Crystal) Simmons, Timothy Lunsford, Brett (Karen) Capstick, Elijah Capstick, Amber (Leo) Rodriguez, Brittany, Rachelle, Autumn, Bowe, and Hunter Kessinger; great grandchildren, C.J., Claire, Khai, Joshua, and soon to be great granddaughter Tilly. Special thanks to Lorraine's many friends and caregivers for all of their support. A memorial gathering will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
