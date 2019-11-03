Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Lorraine Lentsch Obituary
) Lorraine (lori) Lentsch (Nee Marquardt), 64, passed away October 30, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 9, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Falls Cancer Club P.O. BOX 3244 Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. For the full obituary, please visit www.anthonyfh.com. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
