) Lorraine (lori) Lentsch (Nee Marquardt), 64, passed away October 30, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 9, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Falls Cancer Club P.O. BOX 3244 Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. For the full obituary, please visit www.anthonyfh.com. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019