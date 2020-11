Lorrie Gobrogge, age 51, passed away November 10, 2020. She was a loving wife of Mark; dear mother of Nicholas, Zachary and Kaylee Gobrogge; Lorrie passed peacefully alongside her family. She was a lover of children, animals and of course her family. A memorial service is pending in Akron, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed to the ALS Foundation. Visit alsfoundation.org . Please share a memory of Lorrie at www.cremationmichigan.com