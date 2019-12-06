|
Lottie J. Lewis, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019. A lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio, she graduated from East High School in 1954. Lottie served in the U.S. Navy for four years and retired from Summa Hospital after working in the Housekeeping Department for 35 years. She was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Lewis; and sister, Nancy Bellamy, she is survived by sister, Nickie Ciolli-Hetrick (Rich Hetrick); nephew, David Ciolli (Mellanie); nieces, Teresa Falkenstein (Keith) and Roberta Bellamy; and many great-nieces and -nephews. She was a loving sister and aunt and will be dearly missed. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Uniontown United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Avenue NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 with Rev. Derek Kubilus officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private family burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lottie's honor may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44718. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019