) Moncrief Lou Ann (Hubbard) Moncrief, 75, went home to be with the Lord May 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mattie Bell Hubbard and brothers, James, Jr., Clifford and Donald, she leaves to cherish her loving memory, sister, Elizabeth Johnson; brother, Kenneth (Viola) Hubbard; sisters-in-law. Dorothy and Jerrell Hubbard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Pastor Robert Golson Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 80 N. Portage Path Apt. 4B, Akron, OH 44303.