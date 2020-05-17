Lou Ann Moncrief
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Moncrief Lou Ann (Hubbard) Moncrief, 75, went home to be with the Lord May 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mattie Bell Hubbard and brothers, James, Jr., Clifford and Donald, she leaves to cherish her loving memory, sister, Elizabeth Johnson; brother, Kenneth (Viola) Hubbard; sisters-in-law. Dorothy and Jerrell Hubbard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Pastor Robert Golson Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 80 N. Portage Path Apt. 4B, Akron, OH 44303.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved