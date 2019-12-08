Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR619)
Akron, OH
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR619)
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR619)
Akron, OH
View Map
Lou Cora Capps Obituary
) Lou Capps, 85, passed away December 5, 2019. She was born March 13, 1934 in Akron to the late Marshall and Bessie Snider. "Everything always works out" was one of our Mother's favorite sayings, and we will remember this as we go forward. Whether she was wrangling 5 kids in a station wagon, shooting us "that look" while we acted up in church, making a beef roast every Sunday after church, being silly and acting goofy with her children and grandchildren- all for our enjoyment, being a room mother, den mother, baseball mom or anything else we asked, she always put her husband and children before herself. For this, we are forever thankful for the wonderful example she set for us. Although Alzheimer's dimmed her memory the last few years, the mischievous twinkle in her eyes never left her. Besides her parents; Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Capps, Jr.; son, Marvin Capps, III and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Cook; sons, Marshall, Stephen (Kathrine) and Jeff Capps; grandchildren, Erin, Bradley, Stephen, Jessica (Jeremy), Carrie (Joe), Anna, Larry, Abigail (Jordan Chapman), Madalyn and Owen; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at NOON on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Ted Blackwood officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5 to 7 P.M. or for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Northlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
