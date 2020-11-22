1/1
Lou Mikula
Lou Mikula was a father, devoted husband, enthusiastic angler, dedicated service for community and country. Lou died suddenly in his home Friday, November 13, 2020. Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Eulogy will start at 9:45 a.m. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
