Lou Mikula was a father, devoted husband, enthusiastic angler, dedicated service for community and country. Lou died suddenly in his home Friday, November 13, 2020. Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Eulogy will start at 9:45 a.m. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
