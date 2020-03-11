|
Louanne Eva Lorzing, 73, passed away suddenly on March 6, 2020. With her heart felt personality that included her unique and colorful nicknames, her gift of gab created an instant bond. She made her home open to all and treated those who were close to her loved ones as members of the family. She was born and raised in Rosendale, New York by her parents, Wilfred and Loretta Doolittle; sisters, Christine (Jimmy) Smith and Patti (Steve) Babiuch. She met her love of her life in 7th grade, Charles Lorzing, married and celebrated 52 years of marriage until his passing in January. They had three children, Jessica (Mike) Hines, Peter (Nina) Lorzing and William Lorzing; only grandson, Trey Hines; sisters-in-law, Kathy Lorzing, Peggy (Nelson) Haffner, Wendy Lorzing (Walter Wilmoth); nieces, Darlene, Tara, Valerie and nephews, Christopher, Cole and Jesse. She started as a homemaker and a stay at home mom while working several part time jobs along the way. Once her parenting duties for her children moved into their independence, she began to work for the Copley School system by passing out smiles in the lunch line and protecting their safety as a crossing guard. During her spare time, she used her creative passion for making crafts for every occasion and for all. In a world before Pinterest, she was prolific in the beautiful array of homemade gifts that she created from her imagination. This is how she expressed her love that truly came from her heart. After her retirement, she began to help care for her grandson where she passed on her loving nature. She also spent time with her husband traveling around the country visiting with long held friends and making plenty more along the way. She would spend the remainder of her years providing care for her mother and eventually for her husband until their passing in this year. She will be remembered by sitting on the porch conversing with anyone who wanted to chat. Heaven has a new angel and her name is Louanne. Services will be held this Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held this Saturday, from 1 p.m. until dawn at her home, 1128 Kirkwall Dr., Copley, OH 44321. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Linus National Headquarters, P.O. Box 1548 Belton, MO 64012-1108. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020