|
|
Louella Sprague, age 93, formerly of Akron, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation and Care in Canal Fulton, following a period of declining health. Louella was born on April 25, 1927, in Naomi, Kentucky, to the late Basil and Myrtle (Marcum) Daulton, and married Bernard F. Sprague on July 23, 1945, in Akron. Bernard died on January 8, 2015. Louella was a member of Calvary Temple in Akron, placing God first in her life, then her family and church. She liked to work in her yard and she loved to travel. Surviving are four children, Ronald (Kathy) Sprague of Hartville, Barbara (David) Lovette of Massillon, Peggy (Greg) Underwood of Costa Rico, and Roger Sprague of Lakeland, Fla; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great grandchild; brothers, Virtees and Bobby Daulton; sisters, Delores Davis, Bernice (David) Panter, Palestine Nevels, Dondrue Black, and Ferneal Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ben, she was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Venus, and Darmus Daulton, and a sister, Angie Lacy. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Burial will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Memorials may be made to Calvary Temple, 3045 Albrecht Ave, Akron, OH 44312. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020