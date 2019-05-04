Louis A. Maglione



Louis Arthur Maglione, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Lou was born in Akron, Ohio on February 26, 1940.



He graduated from St. Vincent High School as a two sport athlete. He was a baseball standout at the University of Akron while earning an accounting degree and received offers from two teams to play professionally. He proudly served as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.



He began his professional career with the Internal Revenue Service and worked for national and local CPA firms before forming his own firm, Brott, Kusmits, Maglione, Mardis & Co. Later rolling his practice into Bruner Cox LLP. He had a distinguished professional career as a tax professional spanning many decades while serving many businesses, foundations and individuals in the Akron area. He was active with many organizations and foundations and was a past President of the Akron-Canton Chapter of the Ohio Society of CPA's.



He was a recipient of the Fr. Thomas Mahar Outstanding Alumni Award from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and past President of the St. V-M Athletic Booster Club and elected into their Hall of Fame. Also, a long-time volunteer with the St. V-M Secondary Education Commission and Endowment Board. He was on the University of Akron Stewardship Committee, Trustee for the David & Mary Corbin Foundation, member of the Italian-American Professional & Businessmen's Club, Knights of Columbus, and St. Hilary Church's St. Vincent de Paul Society.



Preceded in death by parents, Louis J. and Angeline Maglione; and brothers-in-law, Rev. Frank LaRocca and Dr. John F. Coleman. Lou is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Mary Jean; sons, Lou and Steve; (grandchildren, Giavanna and Mandalyn); and daughter, Teresa (Alessandro) Zanetti; sisters, Cynthia Coleman and Isabelle (Tom) Gale; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Jennie Mehigan; Jonna Cavileer, as well as many friends and relatives. He will be forever missed by his furry friends, Biscuit and Bailey.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Hilary Church or St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.



Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 7 at 12 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019