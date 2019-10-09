Home

LOUIS B. MOATS


1936 - 2019
LOUIS B. MOATS Obituary
Louis B. Moats Louis B. Moats "Louie", born June 1, 1936, passed peacefully from this earth into the glory of heaven on October 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Myrna (nee Miethke) of 61 years; his daughters, Marjorie and Diane (Doug); his son, Michael (Diane); eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He was the brother of the late Carroll and James Paul Moats, both WWII veterans. Lou served our country in the Army and National Guard, and retired from the Ford Stamping Plant in Walton Hills. Viewing will be at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 West Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, 1 mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield, Ohio on Friday, October 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Northfield Baptist Church, 311 West Aurora Rd., Northfield, Ohio, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
