Louis Culiner, 100, of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday September 26, 2020. He was born March 1, 1920 in Lutsk, Poland to Philip and Helen Culiner. They along with his sister, Sue moved to Streetsville, Canada in 1923 then to Akron, Ohio in 1955. Louis worked as an accountant in Cleveland and Los Angeles. He later worked as a furniture manufacturer's rep. He finished his career as a salesman at Value City Furniture where he retired at age 79. Louis married Xenia Fischmann Liberman in 1965. He and Xenia enjoyed concerts, plays, travel and bridge. Louis played in a weekly bridge game at the Shaw JCC until his 99th year. Louis leaves his three stepchildren, Gale (Gilbert) Barr, Sherry (Dale) Shrallow and Leonard (Toby) Liberman; he leaves seven grandchildren and thirteen greatgrandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m. Shiva will not be observed due to Covid-19 protocols. We would like to thank the staff at Heritage Crossing in Bath for their devotion to Louis' well being and comfort.







