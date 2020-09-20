1/1
Louis E. Suto
Louis E. Suto, age 92, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, he lived in the Akron area most of his life. Louis was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from GenCorp after 38 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and just being outside. Preceded in death by his son, Craig; and companion, Irene, Louis is survived by his sons, Daniel and DeWayne (Gail) Suto; daughters, Julia Sherman and Mary Ann Palmer; grandchildren, Erika Suto, Kaylee (Patrick) Kershner, Alyssa Suto and Emilee Suto; and step-daughter, Denise (Mark) Cook and her children, John, Andrew and Logan. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
SEP
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
September 20, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
