Louis E. Suto, age 92, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, he lived in the Akron area most of his life. Louis was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from GenCorp after 38 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and just being outside. Preceded in death by his son, Craig; and companion, Irene, Louis is survived by his sons, Daniel and DeWayne (Gail) Suto; daughters, Julia Sherman and Mary Ann Palmer; grandchildren, Erika Suto, Kaylee (Patrick) Kershner, Alyssa Suto and Emilee Suto; and step-daughter, Denise (Mark) Cook and her children, John, Andrew and Logan. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association
. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com