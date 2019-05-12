Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Louis Francis Sharpe

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Louis Sharpe, 73, passed away May 10, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, Pa. to Louis and Frances Sharpe. Lou served in the U.S. Navy Reserves retiring as a Lieutenant Commander after 33 years, going on to retire from the City of Cuyahoga Falls as the City Planning Director. He was a member of the Northampton Rotary Club and was an avid fisherman.

Preceded in death by parents; and step-son, Patrick Heslin; he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon; son, Jed (Valerie); step-sons, Michael (Toni) and Christopher (Shelley) Heslin; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gregory (Natalie), Phillip, Mark (Kathy); and sisters, Carolyn (Rick) Neff and JoAnne (David) Scandinaro. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
