CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Louis Sharpe, 73, passed away May 10, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, Pa. to Louis and Frances Sharpe. Lou served in the U.S. Navy Reserves retiring as a Lieutenant Commander after 33 years, going on to retire from the City of Cuyahoga Falls as the City Planning Director. He was a member of the Northampton Rotary Club and was an avid fisherman.



Preceded in death by parents; and step-son, Patrick Heslin; he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon; son, Jed (Valerie); step-sons, Michael (Toni) and Christopher (Shelley) Heslin; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gregory (Natalie), Phillip, Mark (Kathy); and sisters, Carolyn (Rick) Neff and JoAnne (David) Scandinaro. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest.