Louis Frank Ross, Jr., 82, Akron, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on April 20, 1937, son of the late Pauline and Louis Frank Ross, Sr.



Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a Mechanic for Tallmadge Bus Garage, where he retired with over 20 years of service. A true mechanic at heart, even his hobbies included working on and racing cars and motorcycles.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Louis Ross, and brother, Frank Ross.



Louis is survived by his children, Jay Ross and Jamie (Travis) Terrell; sisters, Clara (Thomas) Neri and Helen Gates; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at the at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019