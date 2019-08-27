|
|
Louis "Louie" L. Van Riper Louis L. Van Riper, "Louie", age 79, of Mogadore, Ohio, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Altercare of Hartville. He was born on September 16, 1939 in Akron, the son of the late William and Rosalind (nee Hupp) Van Riper. Other than his parents; Louie was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Kelly and Anna (nee Sargent) Reed; and his brother, Charles Van Riper, who preceded him on January 20, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Barbara Anne Reed, whom he married on October 10, 1964; Louie was a hero, role model and teacher, for all of his sons and grandchildren; his sons, Christopher, Eric (Kathy), Scott and Brian Van Riper; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Green, Joshua (Alex) Van Riper, Landon Van Riper, Jacob Van Riper, Tyler Van Riper, Hayden Van Riper and Zackary Van Riper. Also surviving are his siblings, Cherie (Art) Size, Bruce Van Riper and Kay Lee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn his loss. Louie was a 1958 graduate of Central High School. He was an electrician for Ultra Tech and several other companies. He loved classic cars, especially Firebirds; he attended several car shows and swap meets throughout the area. He was an avid Mogadore supporter of the football program, where he was also a commissioner of Suburban Youth Football; he loved all of the Cleveland Sports teams. Louie also enjoyed bowling, boating, Elvis Presley and American Bandstand. You lived a long life, always putting others ahead of you, always there to lend a hand to whomever needed it and never asking for anything in return. We can't believe its time to say goodbye, Rest In Peace, you deserve it, Dad! Funeral services will be held at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6 p.m., where Pastor Craig Fullerton will celebrate Louie's life. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019