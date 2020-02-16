|
Louis M. Johnson, 77, passed away on February 13, 2020. Louie was born June 4, 1942 in Akron to Raymond and Mary Johnson. Louie leaves behind the love of his life and best friend of 41 years, Violet. He will also be greatly missed by his son, 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Louie loved old cars and music. We love you! Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Tuesday at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Terry Passmore. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020