Louis "Chip" M. Kalman II Louis "Chip" M. Kalman II, age 62, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born to parents, Louis and Bernie Kalman on May 7, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kimberly Kalman. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Carina (Ted Jr.) Brown; grandson, Noah; son, Todd Bosley; niece, Lisa (Geoff) McFedries-Heintzinger and their children; brother, Kenny (Teresa) Kalman; favorite cousin, Joe Spicer, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Chip's favorite holiday was Christmas and he loved decorating with Carina, making sure it was an extra special time of the year for her. He was an amazing cook and loved summer sausage, cheese and crackers. Chip was a Sci-Fi fan; he loved Star-Trek and Star Wars. He will be forever missed. Private services were held by his family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019