Louis Michael Poda
1942 - 2020
April 7, 1942 August 11, 2020 Louis Michael Poda, 78, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, grew up in Akron, Ohio wasthe son of Louis and Josephine (Pavlov) Poda. He leaves sisters, Josephine (Poda) Scipione, Ohio, Christine (Poda) Gradijan, Texas, Jennifer Poda, Ohio; brother, Christopher Poda, California; nephew, grandniece, nieces. He was a member St. Bernard's Parish for the last 10 years, at St. Hilary's, member of Boy Scouts of America, graduate of Hoban High School, Undergraduate and Graduate (Master's) degrees from University of Akron in Geology and Geography and in ROTC, was a 40 year employee at the University of Akron, Member Akron Astronomy Club (https://www.acaoh.org); Chaired Election Committee; was their OTAA representative (Ohio Turnpike Astronomer's Assoc.); helped get observatory built in the Portage Lakes State Park and donated his large ("The Hernia Maker!") telescope to them. Enjoyed giving Astronomy tutorials to schools and groups. Members recalled his quote: "The older you get, work is less fun, and fun is more work." An earliest member of Cuyahoga Valley Space Society / National Space Society (https://space.nss.org/cuyahoga-valley-space-society-chapter), serving as a club officer. Member University of Akron Amateur Radio Club (http://w8upd.org). Awed by visit to Cape Canaveral Space Center, Florida, witnessing a rocket launch in person. He was thankful for all the camaraderie over the years-freezing outdoors together to view the winter night sky; the picnics and parties; being first in line for Star Trek and Star Wars movies; and later, the car rides to meetings. Well-wishers can celebrate his life-long interest in Science, especially Astronomy, Satellite Tracking (recognized for his expertise), and the Space Program, by donating to (and join!) his above mentioned favorite organizations. He also cared for animals, especially his cat companions. Please remember the animals in need at this pandemic time and donate to: Friends of Pets (F.O.P.): P.O. Box 813, Akron, OH 44309. His family wishes to thank the care of nearly 10 years by the dedicated, kind nurses and staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Bath, Ohio, Southern Care Hospice, Dr. Payton and staff at Fairlawn Family Practice, Dr. Hershberger and Dr. Perko and staff. You were a truly unique individual, Mike, and will be missed by many. God Speed and Ad Astra! Calling hours Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at St. Hilary's Catholic Church, Fairlawn, 10:30 to 11:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Waterloo Rd. Please remember to wear masks and practice spatial distance for your own and others' health at this time.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
10:30 AM
St. Hilary's Catholic Church
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Hilary's Catholic Church
AUG
18
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
