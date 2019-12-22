|
|
Louis Richard DeVries, 73, formerly of Akron, died at his home in Natchez, Mississippi, on December 20. A musician, Louis graduated from the University of Akron and received master's degrees at the University of Michigan (music) and Kent State University (library science). He played with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Rapides (La.) Symphony Orchestra. He is survived by his wife, Allyn Baranoff DeVries; his sisters, Patricia (David) Gold and Denise (Michael) Phares; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019