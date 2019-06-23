Louis S. Fisi



Louis S. Fisi, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



He was born on December 29, 1934 in Akron, Ohio. Lou attended Colonial School and was a 1952 graduate of Kenmore High School. Lou was a gifted violinist as a young man and was offered a scholarship to Oberlin College, but his true passion was for business.



Lou was proud of his Hungarian heritage and enjoyed cooking, especially his family's recipes.



Lou attended The University of Akron where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, served in ROTC, played as a varsity letterman fullback on the men's soccer team, performed violin in the UA Orchestra, and served as treasurer of his senior class. He graduated with a BSBA in Accounting in 1957. In 1997, Lou was an honoree of The Frank Simonetti Distinguished Business Alumni Award which celebrated his achievements in business and contributions to the Akron community. Lou later earned an MBA from the University of Indiana.



Upon graduation, Lou entered as an active duty member of the Army in 1958 and served in the medical corps for two years at Fort Sam Houston in Texas and Fort Lewis, Washington. He returned to Ohio and served in the Army reserves for an additional three years.



Lou began his business career as a women's sportswear buyer at the M. O'Neil Company. From 1967 to 1976, he worked at Ernst & Young LLP, an accounting firm, and earned his CPA in 1968. Lou moved to the Smither's Company in 1976 and worked in an executive and financial capacity until 1985. Lou's passion for business and love of entrepreneurship led him to become the Chief Financial Officer of Advanced Lighting Technologies and its predecessor companies from 1983 to 1999. Lou spent the last 20 years of his life doing what he loved most--building another company from the ground up. From 1999 to 2019, Lou worked alongside Dr. Gerald Mearini to develop and market cutting-edge technology in the communications and the aerospace fields at Teraphysics Corporation, where Lou served as CEO and CEO Emeritus.



Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Fisi, his sister, Eleanor Fisi Honeywill, and daughter, Jill Fisi Grabinski.



Lou is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Delores Fisi; his daughters Luanne Fisi Edelman (Marc) of League City, Texas, Deborah Rogers of Hartville, Diane Hellman (Wayne) of Aurora, Delores Rogers of Petaluma, CA; son, David Rogers (Tammy) of Cambridge; and son-in-law, Archie Grabinski of Chesterland.



He is also survived by grandchildren, Rachael, Samuel and Miriam Edelman; Jacob, Dori, Justin, Victoria, Nathaniel and Julia Grabinski; Daniel, Donnie, and Jeramie Boyer; Danielle Morrow; Lacey West, Matthew Mazzola; and his great grandchildren, Grady and Kenadie Boyer; Wyatt Fanara; Landyn Michaels; and Carly and Sammy Mazzola.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) on 552 N Main St., Akron, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 26 at 11 a,m, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road Stow, Ohio. Interment will be at Stow Cemetery on June 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to OR Camp Kesem. Donations can be made online, by telephone or by mail for . The mailing address is In Memory of Louis S. Fisi, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, phone 877-832-6997, or online at http://fundraise.wounded warriorproject.org/ rtt/fundraising /individual/ In-Loving-Memory-of-Louis-S-Fisi1 OR donate.kesum.org/loufisi, Camp Kesem IN MEMORY OF Louis S. Fisi CWRU, P.O. Box 606122, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Camp Kesem provides free summer camps for the children of cancer patients.