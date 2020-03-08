|
|
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Louis Smith, beloved grandfather of four, great grandfather of four, and great-great grandfather of three, passed away at the age of 87. Louis was born on September 26, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to Louis and Susie Maude Smith. He lived in Detroit for some time and moved to Kent where he grew up and attended Kent State University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Louis had a passion for all Ohio sports teams professional and college. Louis was preceded in death by his mother, father and his grandparents who raised him. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle; four grandchildren, Tabitha, Tonya, Cassandra, and Rayford; four great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several cousins and extended family. Military Honors Funeral Services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273 at 12:30 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to 2665 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020