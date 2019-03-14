Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis DeJournette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis T. DeJournette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis T. DeJournette Obituary
Louis T. DeJournett "Cool"

Then and Now

Louis T. DeJournett (Cool) passed away March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Homegoing service will be held Friday, 12 p.m , March 15, 2019 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 1066 Karen Drive, Akron, OH 44313

Pastor Cedric A. DeJournett, Officiating, Pastor Robert E. DeJournett-Eulogizing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now