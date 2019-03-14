|
|
Louis T. DeJournett "Cool"
Then and Now
Louis T. DeJournett (Cool) passed away March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Homegoing service will be held Friday, 12 p.m , March 15, 2019 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 1066 Karen Drive, Akron, OH 44313
Pastor Cedric A. DeJournett, Officiating, Pastor Robert E. DeJournett-Eulogizing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019