Louise A Aidala



Louise A. Aidala, 93, passed away April 22, 2019. She was born in Akron and lived all of her life there. She retired from O'Neil's after ten years as a Clerk. Louise was a member of St. Paul's Parish and enjoyed playing bingo. She loved spending time with family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Marion Cortese; sister, Mary Santaferraro; brother, Fred Scaglione. Louise is survived her husband of 67 years, Joe; son, Tom (Therese) Aidala of Akron; grandchildren, Tom (Rachel) of Cuyahoga Falls, Paul (Royal) of Akron, Adrianne (Chris) Tomlinson of Cuyahoga Falls; great-grandchildren, Avery, Aaron, Addison.



Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Paul's Parish, 1580 Brown St., Akron with Rev. Matthew Pfeiffer officiating. (PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH) Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank Jen of Accessible Health Care, Stacy of Southern Care Hospice and family friend, Judy for their love and care of Louise. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary