|
|
Louise A. Bland Louise Bland passed away peacefully August 11, 2019. Louise was born November 22, 1926 in Burnside, KY to the late A.Z. and Mary Alsip. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, George "Bill" Bland; sister, Wilda (Paul) Moats; and sister-in-law, Theda Alsip. She is survived by her daughters, Carla (Dave) Casteel and Cathy (Kent) Vanderslice; grandson, Michael (Tiffany) Metzgar; great-granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsay Metzgar; brother, Arnold Alsip; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Louise was a member of the Akron Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary #1, Eastern Star Billows Chapter #483, and the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club Ladies Auxiliary. Louise's daughters wish to express tremendous gratitude to the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Lutheran Community - Portage Lakes and Great Lakes Caring for the kindness and assistance given to their mother. A graveside service will be held at NOON on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320 with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in Louise's name to Akron FOP Auxiliary #1, 2610 Ley Dr., Akron, Ohio 44319 or Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 4551 Dustys Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019