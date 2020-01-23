|
|
Louise A. Farris, passed away January 21, 2020 with her family at her side. Born March 1, 1948, Louise grew up in West Akron with two brothers. She attended Erie Island, Simon Perkins and Buchtel High School (Class of 1966). A graduate of the University of Akron (1970), she became a teacher. Louise is predeceased by her mother and father, Julia Darah Farris and Louis G. Farris; brother, Louie; niece and god-daughter, Darah Louise Farris. Louise is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann Farris; and son, Michael A. Farris; brother, George L. Farris (Deborah); niece, Maureen Farris (Jeremiah Currier); and great-nephew, Julian C. Farris. Louise worked at The Wildwood during college and eventually retired from Summit County Jobs and Family Services as a Supervisor. She found her calling in social work. She will be remembered for her smile, kindness, eternal optimism and the courage she exhibited during her illness. She was also well known for her majadara, spanakopita, and apple pies with walnuts. Louise is now out of pain. Louise was devoted to her children with uncompromising love and devotion. These kids were a source of great pride and could do no wrong. She loved them with more than her heart. We would like to thank Dora Umansky, Sheilagh Conley and her son, Henry Hunsicker, Joshua Worley, Sharon Spencer, Heidi Meyer, Jessica Lofthus, Josh Estafen, all the friends that showed their loving support and Ohio Living Hospice for their compassion and care. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., where the family will receive friends from 9 - 11 a.m. You may honor Louise's memory with flowers or a contribution to University of Akron, Darah Farris Scholarship, Department of Development, Akron, Ohio 44325.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020