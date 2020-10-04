1/1
Louise Ashburn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Ashburn, 94, of Barberton passed away September 30, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born on June 25, 1926 to the late Jacob, Sr. and Barbara Langenek in Nova Pazova, Yugoslavia/Serbia. She arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia from Germany aboard the SS General Von Steuben, traveling with her mother and older brother, one day before her 5th birthday. After living in Windsor, Ontario for 10 years, her family moved to Springfield Township in 1936. Louise became a proud American citizen in 1949. Louise attended Milroy Grade school and Springfield High School. She worked at the downtown Polsky's store in Akron and later at the Sears at Rolling Acres. Louise was a member of the Manchester United Methodist church for many years where she enjoyed the Women's Missionary Group, serving as treasurer. Besides her parents; Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leroy; son, Kenny; stepmother, Mary Langenek; sisters, Carol Sydnor and Betty Ledford; brother, Jacob Langenek Jr. She is survived by her son, Mark (Dee) Ashburn; daughters, Bonnie (John) Gill, Yvonne (good friend Bob Rombach) Wike and Sandy (Fred) Muffet; grandchildren, Tim (Tami) Wike, Rick (Laura) Wike, Joe (Tami) Mulpas, John (Beth) Mulpas, Missy (Michael) Conti, Shelli Muffet; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Pete (Linda) Langenek; sister, Barbara Abraham; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family graveside service has taken place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2780 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to the Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, Ohio 44309-0547. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved