Louise Ashburn, 94, of Barberton passed away September 30, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born on June 25, 1926 to the late Jacob, Sr. and Barbara Langenek in Nova Pazova, Yugoslavia/Serbia. She arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia from Germany aboard the SS General Von Steuben, traveling with her mother and older brother, one day before her 5th birthday. After living in Windsor, Ontario for 10 years, her family moved to Springfield Township in 1936. Louise became a proud American citizen in 1949. Louise attended Milroy Grade school and Springfield High School. She worked at the downtown Polsky's store in Akron and later at the Sears at Rolling Acres. Louise was a member of the Manchester United Methodist church for many years where she enjoyed the Women's Missionary Group, serving as treasurer. Besides her parents; Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leroy; son, Kenny; stepmother, Mary Langenek; sisters, Carol Sydnor and Betty Ledford; brother, Jacob Langenek Jr. She is survived by her son, Mark (Dee) Ashburn; daughters, Bonnie (John) Gill, Yvonne (good friend Bob Rombach) Wike and Sandy (Fred) Muffet; grandchildren, Tim (Tami) Wike, Rick (Laura) Wike, Joe (Tami) Mulpas, John (Beth) Mulpas, Missy (Michael) Conti, Shelli Muffet; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Pete (Linda) Langenek; sister, Barbara Abraham; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family graveside service has taken place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2780 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to the Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, Ohio 44309-0547. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
