Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Louise C. Johnson

Louise C. Johnson Obituary
Louise C.

Johnson

Louise Celia Johnson, 97, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord June 19, 2019. She had been a resident at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Jackson Twp., Ohio for the past five months.

Louise was born in War, West Virginia, and graduated from Big Creek High School. She was a graduate of the Little French Beauty Academy, and worked as a cosmetologist in Bluefield, W. Va. before marrying and raising a family.

She was a former member of Brown Street Baptist Church, and was a very loving and kind person who loved the Lord and her family. Louise's greatest interests were her family. She enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews, and liked to hear what everyone was doing. She had many wonderful friends, and always enjoyed their company, having meals together, and social activities.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John Sr.; son, John Jr.; and grandson, Dennis J. Geiger. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Leonard Samulak; grandchildren, Tammy Wassmer, Joy (Keith Calvert) Mitchell, Jason (Melissa) Samulak, and Shelby (Addam) Drenner; her great-grandchildren, Haley, Jacob, Tyler, Sarah, Nathan, Nikolas, Christofer, Jack, and Madeline; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Thank you to the wonderful nursing staff of Rose Lane Nursing Home, especially Danielle, Kim, Tammie and Shelby; and thank you to Crossroads Hospice for the loving care you all gave Louise.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn, where friends may call one hour prior to service time.

Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019
