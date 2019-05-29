Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Louise Cole

Louise Cole Obituary
Louise Cole

Louise Cole, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Formerly of Green, Ohio, she had moved to South Carolina to be closer with her family, where they could now have the honor and privilege of helping with her care. Raised in Hinton, West Virginia, Louise was very proud of her humble beginnings.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ron Cole.

Louise will be greatly missed by those who survive; sons, Skip, Chip (Tricia), Rick (Kerri), and Don (Cindy); and her grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Matthew, Ciara, Katelyn, Hunter, Harley, Cassie, Richard, Donald, Michael, and Shaun.

Louise loved raising her children, being a hair dresser, and gardening. She enjoyed her volunteer experiences and was grateful for the Shriners that saved her life as a child. Louise will always be remembered for her generosity, love of nature, love for others, and her faith.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, where the service for Louise will be conducted, Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019
