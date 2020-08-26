) Louise Ellen Lowrey, 87, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, August 22nd, 2020. She was born on March 29th, 1933 in Akron, Ohio to the late Hollis Johnson and Estelle (Kowalewski) Johnson. Louise was a graduate of Garfield High School in 1941 and worked at Goodyear Tire as well as Akron University before joining her husband's law practice in south Akron where she worked most of her working life. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, and her second son, William Brooks: she is survived by her first son, Jeffrey Brooks of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Eric Brooks of Green Township and Gina Brooks of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and twins Amy Louise Brooks and Felicia Ann Brooks of Zanesville Ohio; two great grandchildren, Caleb and Kennedy Brooks of Green Township, Ohio and one remaining sibling, Richard Allen Johnson of Salem, South Carolina. Louise was married 53 years to Thomas James Lowery and lived most of her married life in West Akron. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333. Social Distancing and facial covering guidelines will be followed. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
As Louise was a lifelong lover of all animals, donations to any Animal Shelter that does not euthanize the animals, are requested in lieu of flowers.