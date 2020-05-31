Louise Howard
1916 - 2020
Mrs. Louise Howard Mrs. Louise Howard, 103, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1916 in Milledgeville, Georgia to Samuel Rice and Lillie Daniel. Mrs. Howard moved to Akron, Ohio at an early age and also attended school here. Louise was a homemaker and a family caretaker from her earliest days. Throughout her life she provided comfort and support to family and friends and was very renowned for her excellent cooking. She often hosted family gatherings and traveled to many states to visit her sister Lillie. During WWII she worked at Goodyear building several airplanes. Mrs. Howard was a deeply devoted and faithful Christian and a long time member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she attended Sunday school and was on the Mother's board. She was a great mentor and friend to many younger woman and to other members of her family. Louise was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Delbert Howard; daughter, Paula Madden; sisters, Ophelia Pharms, Frankie Payne and Bea Price; and one brother, Wendell Rice. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, sisters, Mary Grant and Lillie Brown; son-in-law, Jack Madden; grandson, Monte Hagins, Sr.; great grandson, Monte Hagins, Jr.; special niece, Marie Pharms; many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Interment has already taken place at Glendale Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
