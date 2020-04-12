Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Cahoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise K. Cahoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise K. Cahoon Obituary
Louise K. Cahoon, 70, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Laura; and three grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, and Elizabeth. She is the daughter of Wilbur and Mildred Krause of Mahanoy City, PA, both deceased. She earned a BS degree in Education from Lock Haven University and was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. Her passion to help those in need was the driving force for her to earn a BS in Nursing from The University of Akron. She practiced at various local hospitals, retiring from University Hospitals-Bedford Medical Center where she worked in the ICU. She was an avid reader, and lover of all animals, especially her two Snoodles. Services will be private.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -