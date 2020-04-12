|
|
Louise K. Cahoon, 70, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Laura; and three grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, and Elizabeth. She is the daughter of Wilbur and Mildred Krause of Mahanoy City, PA, both deceased. She earned a BS degree in Education from Lock Haven University and was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. Her passion to help those in need was the driving force for her to earn a BS in Nursing from The University of Akron. She practiced at various local hospitals, retiring from University Hospitals-Bedford Medical Center where she worked in the ICU. She was an avid reader, and lover of all animals, especially her two Snoodles. Services will be private.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020