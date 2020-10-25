Louise Schimitz Nahas Louise Schimitz Nahas, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15th at the age of 89 with her children by her side and family near and far holding her spirit close. Louise was born in 1931 in Greenwich, Connecticut, a first-generation American of Swiss and Austrian descent. She received a B.A. in Social Work from New York University in 1952. Louise moved to Hudson, Ohio in 1965, where she lived out her years and cultivated a lifetime of friendships and passions. Louise's great love was the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. She began volunteering at the Park in the mid-1980s and received a Presidential Award in 2007 for completing 4,000 volunteer hours. She continued to volunteer steadily until Covid hit this spring. Louise was a joyful presence at the visitor center, where she could be found enthusiastically discussing favorite trails and helping hikers with maps, information and guidance. A life-long democrat, Louise was involved in the League of Women Voters, as a precinct committee person and a state delegate. One of her last wishes was that everyone gets out and votes! Louise was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Hudson for almost 50 years, where she served as a Deaconess and participated in many outreach activities through the church. Louise and her late husband, Russell K. Nahas, loved music and especially enjoyed going to hear the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center. Louise loved hiking and completed the Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree at least 44 times. She had an adventurous spirit but also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She adored trees, birds, her Siamese cats, playing Scrabble, Swiss chocolate, good coffee, art, Lake Erie and traveling. She loved her family and enjoyed visiting them near and far and traveling with them to National Parks, the beach, the desert or foreign countries. Louise knew how to be a true friend and was rewarded richly with many friends over the years, young and old alike. She had a warm, welcoming and non-judgmental demeanor, and took great interest in others. Louise was a true and steady presence, always willing to lend an ear and offer comfort. She will be sorely missed. Louise led a valiant fight against Parkinson's disease after being diagnosed in 2015. She was motivated to learn all she could about the disease and to share that information with others. She participated in studies for Parkinson's research, helped raise money for research and used boxing, tai chi and other forms of exercise to slow the progression of the disease. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Russell K. Nahas. She is survived by her three children, Suzanne Fisher (Sergio Contreras), Jennifer Fisher (Karen), Rebecca Fisher (Mans Angantyr); three step-children, Michael Nahas (Gretchen), Lori Sinclair (William) and Blaine Nahas (Lisa); two grandchildren, Alma and Lina Angantyr and seven step-grandchildren, Michael R, William and Kyle Nahas, Mitchell, Andrew and Daniel Tidyman and Chloe Bean. The funeral service will be private but may be viewed on the First Congregational Church of Hudson website (https://hudsonucc.org/
) at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7th. An additional celebration of life will be planned for a future date when friends and family can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trails Forever, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, OH 44264 https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/