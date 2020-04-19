Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Louise Treitinger

Louise Treitinger Obituary
June 18, 1920 April 16, 2020 Louise was born in Murphy, N.C., and moved to Akron where she made her home. She was a wonderful cook and made great Southern dishes. Preceded in death by husband, Donald and daughter, Gladys Savage, she is survived by her children, Wanda Jensen of Canal Fulton, Fred Beaver of Akron, Linda Bennett of Springfield Twp., Donald (Kathy) Treitinger of Manchester; grandchildren, great- and great-great-grands. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at later date due to COVID-19.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
