Louise Webster, 92, passed away on September 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Monday, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com







