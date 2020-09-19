1/1
Louise Webster
Louise Webster, 92, passed away on September 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Monday, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
SEP
21
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
