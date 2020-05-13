Louvenia Williams
) Williams Louvenia (Gladney) Williams was called home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. She was born February 20, 1932, in Yellow Bluff, Alabama, to the late Steven and Lula Gladney. She was a resident of Akron, Ohio, for the past 67 years. She was employed at Kent State University and an outstanding caretaker for many people. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steven and Lula Gladney; brothers, James, Ernest, John, and Felix; sister, Katie; previous husband, Leroy Miles; two daughters, Rose, and Sharon, son, Josa. She leaves to cherish her memories and celebrate her life husband, Roy Williams of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Etta Singfield, Akron, Ohio, Pearl Gladney, Pine Hill, Alabama; four daughters, Florida (Clifford), Diana, Linda, of Akron Ohio, Charlotte of North Carolina, two sons, Gary (Helen) of Virginia and Lydell of Akron, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and dear friend, Mattie Anderson. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron, Ohio with Pastor Paul Mays officiating where Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Mt Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 754 Baird Street, Akron, Ohio 44306




May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
