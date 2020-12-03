1/1
Lowell G. Brockway
1943 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS --Lowell G. Brockway died on November 25, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Lowell was born in Urbana, Illinois, on November 4, 1943, to Frances and Lowell Brockway. After graduating with a degree in business from Eastern Illinois University, where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda, he served in the Navy from 1966-1970 and was stationed in Norfolk, VA and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Since he had worked at Montgomery Ward through high school and college, he moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1970 to be an assistant manager in the store there. Lowell continued a career in sales until he became a full-time videographer for his own company, Just Perfect Video. In heaven, Lowell will join his son, Stephen; his parents; his sister, Beverly Schrader; and nieces, Brenda Schrader and Brielle Maulberger. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jo; son, John and his wife, Angela, and granddaughters, Abigail and Aliana, in Hudson, Ohio. He is also survived by a niece, Leeanne DeLock, and husband, David; as well as great-nieces, Brenda, Olivia, and Luci; great- nephew, Brockton; and brother-in-law, Jim Schrader, in Illinois. Lowell leaves behind his beloved cat, Callie, and a host of friends and golf buddies, including his Just Perfect Video partner, Jared Staehli; childhood friend, John Sullivan in Illinois; and Wesley Sheffield in Las Vegas, NV. A skilled videographer, Lowell will be remembered for his Christian faith, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and a keen interest in people. Whenever he met a new nurse, he immediately asked about his or her family. Lowell was a long-time member of Victory Life Church in Stow, where he served on the Board of Trustees and was appreciated for his "holy handshakes." Because of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Victory Life Church, 3833 Hudson Drive, Stow, OH 44224, or a charity of your choice. Lowell's video tribute can be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
1 entry
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
