Lowell Milton Jones



Lowell M. Jones, 85, of Fairlawn, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home after a sudden illness.



He was born May 15, 1933 in Newton, Iowa and had been a Fairlawn resident for 40 years, before moving to Vermilion in 2018.



Lowell graduated from Iowa University in 1955 and received his Masters Degree from Case Western Reserve in 1962. He started his career at Sohio from 1955 to 1968, before becoming the manager of Employee Benefits for Firestone-Bridgestone where he worked for 20 years. After his retirement, he continued to work for Firestone-Bridgestsone as a consultant.



He was a past member of Bath Church, United Church of Christ and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and downhill skiing.



He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Les) Foss of Ashville, N.C. and Julianne (Thomas) Chambers of Vermilion; grandchildren, Aubrey (Chris) Hernandez, Matthew Foss, and Emily Foss; great-grandson, Beckett Hernandez; his sisters, Mary Minear of DeMois, Iowa and Cleo Billingsley of Sun City, Arizona and his dear friend Lynne Knight of Copley.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Jones; son, Jeffery Keith Jones; sisters, Helen Vander Werth and Verla Bosovich; brother, Keith Jones and his parents, Zenus and Alta May (nee Cross) Jones.



Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Bath Church, United Church of Christ, 3980 West Bath Road, Akron, OH 44333. Private inurnment will be in Union Chapel Cemetery, Ira, Iowa on May 25, 2019.



The family suggests memorial contributions to the Jeffery Keith Jones Memorial Scholarship, c/o University of Iowa Foundation, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa 52244-4550.



Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.