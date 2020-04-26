|
|
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, World War II veteran, teacher and coach, Lowell Polley, 96, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2020. Lowell had been a resident of Tore's Home and College Walk in Brevard, N.C., for nearly three years. Born Sept. 20, 1923, Lowell was the second oldest of Neff and Alma (Ault) Polley's five children raised in Jackson County, Indiana. The Depression made an indelible mark on Lowell as "my entire schooling took place during the Depression." He said the family farm in the 1930s was on a gravel road nicknamed "Tough Street" by his father. Lowell graduated from Crothersville High School in 1940, lettering in basketball and baseball. During World War II, Lowell served three years in the Navy (Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class) and was stationed at U.S. bases in Atlantic City, Great Lakes, Ill., North Carolina, and Virginia. He attended Northwestern University on the G.I. Bill, where he met his wife of 58 years, Frances Fuhr Polley, graduating in 1950. They were married in 1951 and moved to Oswego, Ill., where Lowell taught physical education, science, and coached seventh and eighth grade basketball for 20 years. In 1970, with daughter Andrea starting high school, the family moved to Brown County, Ind., and then lived for several years in Seymour, Ind. In 1984, Fran and Lowell moved to Yalaha, Fla., and liked to bowl and entertain during their retirement years. Lowell was fond of his "Happy Hour" Manhattan, claiming it was the secret to his longevity. He enjoyed cards games, especially poker and euchre. He was an ardent Indiana Hoosiers fan and seldom missed a televised IU basketball game, also tracking Purdue and Notre Dame. After Fran died in 2010, Lowell moved to Akron, Ohio, to be closer to family and was able to follow his grandson's basketball-playing years. He followed his daughter's move to Brevard July 1, 2017. Lowell was predeceased by two sisters, Eleanor Polley Garriott and Lois E. Polley, and a brother, Cyril Polley. Lowell is survived by his daughter, Andrea P. Brewer (Jeff) of Brevard, N.C., and their children Julia B. Olson (Tristan) of Athens, Ohio, and Richard J. Brewer (Annie) of Iowa City, Iowa. He also is survived by a younger brother, Gary Polley (Audra) of Dudleytown, Ind., and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Tore's Home and The Inn at College Walk for their excellent care. Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020