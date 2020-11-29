THEN AND NOW BARBERTON -- Lowell W. Potts, a Master Carpenter, and retiree from Akron City Hospital and long-time resident of Barberton, Ohio, passed-away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Lowell is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Mary K. Potts (nÃ©e Laktash); his five children, Bill, Michael, John (Tracy), Paul (Tammy), and Kathleen (Potts-Brooks); as well as 12 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Lowell and Virginia; his sister, Mary Ann Jones (nÃ©e Potts); and his eldest daughter, Patricia. Lowell was born in Tennessee, but raised in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Coventry High School, class of 1952. He worked long and grueling hours in Akron's Rubber Shops- Mohawk and BF Goodrich- until their closing. He continued his career in Maintenance at Akron City Hospital, all-the-while, continuing as a Licensed Contractor & Master Carpenter throughout the Portage Lakes and Akron vicinity. Lowell was a long-time member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Barberton, Ohio. He was a deeply devout Catholic with a great Faith in the Lord. He never knew a stranger! He would talk to anyone, especially about The Working Man and the Unions; and yet would help anyone in need of a leg up. We would like to send a SPECIAL THANKS to the employees at the Doylestown Healthcare Center who cared for Lowell over the past 5 years. We love you and thank you for your caring ways, humor, and thoughtfulness. Services will not be held at this time. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY. 10018 and St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)