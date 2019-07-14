Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
1940 - 2019
Luann Scott Obituary
Luann Scott

Luann Scott, 78, of Mogadore, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 18, 1940, the daughter of Alfred F. Goethel and Wilma H. (Elvin) Sutherland.

Luann was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Loris Jr. Scott "Scotty", her parents, and dogs Mindy, Clay, Jake, Cinder, and Spook.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Wendy (Timothy) Moneypenny, Lisa Clements, and Eric (Lisa Stuber) Scott; grandchildren, Misty Moneypenny, Timothy (Molly) Moneypenny, Matthew Moneypenny, T. Cameron Clements, C.J. Greiner, and Koryn Greiner; great grandchildren, Judah and Janessa Charles; sister, Donna Soulsby; niece, Sharon Rentz; nephews, Brian Soulsby and Mark (Mary Claire) Soulsby; dogs, Slick and Onyx; and many beloved friends and neighbors on Idella Street.

Luann was the most loving, genuine and compassionate person. She had a love for animals and her family. Luann loved her "sweeties," especially with a good cup of coffee. She enjoyed reading, and spending weekends with her sister, Donna. Luann leaned on her sister-in-law, Mary Allen, for spiritual guidance during difficult times. She loved to travel with her husband Scotty, and watching her grandkids playing sports, especially football games, which she watched with her dear friend, Janet. Luann was admired by her family for her strength, resilience, and caring heart.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., with a service immediately following at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. There will be a procession to Hillside Memorial Park following the service. To leave a message for Luann's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
