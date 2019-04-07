Luanne "Anne" (Baumgartner) Kelly



WADSWORTH -- Luanne "Anne" (Baumgartner) Kelly, of Wadsworth, passed in the arms of her lord and savior--Jesus Christ on April 1, 2019, at Akron City Hospital, surrounded by family and friends who loved her so much.



She was born on November 15, 1978, in Lynchburg, Va. Anne was preceded in death by her dad, Lou Baumgartner. She is survived by her two precious daughters, Sarah and Andrea Kelly; her Mom, Linda Baumgartner; her sister, Cindy (Donovan) Wagner; her Grandmother, Helen Perrigo; nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends who loved her.



A committal service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to Akron Children's Hospital NEO-Natal unit.



