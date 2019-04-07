Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Luanne Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luanne Kelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luanne Kelly Obituary
Luanne "Anne" (Baumgartner) Kelly

WADSWORTH -- Luanne "Anne" (Baumgartner) Kelly, of Wadsworth, passed in the arms of her lord and savior--Jesus Christ on April 1, 2019, at Akron City Hospital, surrounded by family and friends who loved her so much.

She was born on November 15, 1978, in Lynchburg, Va. Anne was preceded in death by her dad, Lou Baumgartner. She is survived by her two precious daughters, Sarah and Andrea Kelly; her Mom, Linda Baumgartner; her sister, Cindy (Donovan) Wagner; her Grandmother, Helen Perrigo; nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends who loved her.

A committal service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to Akron Children's Hospital NEO-Natal unit.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330) 334-1501

www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now