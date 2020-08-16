) Luba Repasky, 92, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Luba was born in Akron on January 25, 1928 to the late Paul and Helen Homiak and was a lifelong area resident. A faithful member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, where she was actively involved. Luba volunteered at the Something Russian Festival, church workshops, and she played in the Balalaika Orchestra. She held many official positions with the Orthodox Christian Women, including president. Luba was a talented knitter, and she made beautiful Christmas stocking for all the children at the church. In addition to her parents; Luba was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and daughter, Christine. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Repasky; dear friends, Martin and Ruzia Vronick and Martha Armstrong; and many other loved ones. The family will receive friends TOMORROW Monday, August 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, were a Parastas will be celebrated at 7 p.m.. Masks and Social Distancing required. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 South Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260. Interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.