Lucas B. Swift, 20, passed away May 8, 2020. He was born in Akron on November 3, 1999 and was a 2018 graduate of Kenmore-Garfield High School. Luke loved working out and was pursuing his dream to be a personal trainer. He was a happy, fun-loving guy to be around, and he will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his father, Patrick Swift, he is survived by his mother, Cindy (Kerry) Briggs; siblings, Gidry Priebe, Travis Hart, Emily Swift and Molly Swift; stepsister, Leah (Justin) Kieffer and stepbrother, Jordan (Mary) Briggs; grandparents, Barney and Judie Swaney; and many loving relatives and friends. A private family funeral has been held. A public memorial service celebrating his life will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.