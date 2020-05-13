Lucas B. Swift
1999 - 2020
Lucas B. Swift, 20, passed away May 8, 2020. He was born in Akron on November 3, 1999 and was a 2018 graduate of Kenmore-Garfield High School. Luke loved working out and was pursuing his dream to be a personal trainer. He was a happy, fun-loving guy to be around, and he will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his father, Patrick Swift, he is survived by his mother, Cindy (Kerry) Briggs; siblings, Gidry Priebe, Travis Hart, Emily Swift and Molly Swift; stepsister, Leah (Justin) Kieffer and stepbrother, Jordan (Mary) Briggs; grandparents, Barney and Judie Swaney; and many loving relatives and friends. A private family funeral has been held. A public memorial service celebrating his life will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
