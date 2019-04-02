Lucile "Lou Ann" Robertson



Lucile "Lou Ann" Robertson, age 89, of Hartville, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1930 in Niles, Ohio to the late Frank Michael and Mary Caruso. She attended college, attended Julliard and sang at the New York Metropolitan Opera. She retired from Firestone Insurance Company in Akron and later worked for Teledyne Monarch Rubber Co. in Hartville.



Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jay Robertson in 2013; and sister, Yvonne Roberts. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Nancy Robertson of Hartville; grandchildren, J.J. (Lisa) Robertson of Hartville, Brian (Kylie) Robertson of Canton; five great grandchildren, Avery, Rhodes and Will Robertson, Taelyn and Nash Robertson; sisters, Veronica Caruso of Niles, Mary Jo (Bob) Carzoo of Tallmadge and Henrietta (Michael) Hall of St. Joe, Michigan; other relatives and friends.



Calling hours are Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with father Leo Wehrlin celebrant. Calling hours are Thursday an hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.) at the church. (Arnold, 330-877-9364) www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary