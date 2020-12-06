Lucille King, of Columbus, Ohio stepped into the loving arms of Jesus on November 27, 2020 and our lives will be forever changed. She was born September 23, 1954 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Evelyn King (Perdue) and Walter King, Sr. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Barberton High School in 1973, later earning an Associate's Degree from National Institute of Technology. She worked at AT&T for 29 years and was a member of the local CWA Union. Affectionately known as Lucy, she was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, but her most cherished title was grandmother. Grandma Lucille was so proud of each of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Her grandchildren surrounded her with love and laughter and she supported and encouraged them in all that they did. She was filled with the Word of God and never hesitated to pray it powerfully over her family, friends, and even strangers. She loved the Lord and He loved her. She held bible studies, prayer groups and sang in a community choir. She inhaled the Word and exhaled worship and praise. We will miss laughing with her and talking to her - she was always there. Her strength, fierce independence, giving spirit and booming voice will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn King; father, Walter King, Sr.; brothers, Wayne King, Walter King, Jr.; and sister, Veronica King. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Deanna Thomas (Keith), LaShonna Johnson (Larry W.), and Erica King; sisters, Debra King Hutchinson (Rich) and Andrea King; brother, Howard (Tony) King; grandchildren, Ashanti Moore (Andre), Amari Johnson, Bryce Johnson, Addison Johnson, Avery Thomas, Evan Thomas, Ian Thomas, Aidan Thomas, Jameson King, Aundrea King and Armond Moore; great-granddaughter, Aryah Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be a live stream of the private family service accessible online at www.rhodenmemorialhome.com
on December 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to 566 Cliffside Drive, Akron, OH 44313.