Lucille M. Scantland, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home in Fairlawn, Ohio. Lucille was born September 25, 1929 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Shortly after her high school graduation she met Joe Scantland and was married October 11, 1947. They resided in the Detroit area where Joe was employed in the rubber and tire industry. In 1973, Lucille and Joe moved to Akron, Ohio. Following employment with NRM in Akron, Joe established Scantland Industries, Inc.. During the operation of the company, Lucille was an employee and contributor to its success. Joe preceded Lucille in death in February of 2003 after 56 years of marriage. Throughout her lifetime, Lucille was dedicated to her family and the upbringing of her three daughters. As a continuation, this developed into a special love for her six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Her joy of watching them grow and giving presents from "Gramma Lucy" was her satisfaction in life. She is survived by three children, Linda (James) Boogren, Jean Scantland, Patricia (Brian) Weber; six grandchildren, Kelle (Christopher Ilitch), Katie (Matthew) Price, Jeffrey (Julie) Boogren, Jamie Rankin, Steven (Alexandra) Weber, Alex (Lisa) Weber; eleven great-grandchildren, Travis, Sienna and Trevor Ilitch, Kara and Austin Price, Jensen and Elin Boogren, Aidan Palmer (Jamie), Lukas Weber (Steven), William and Weston Weber (Alex). Arrangements by Billow Funeral Home (Fairlawn, Ohio) and L.J. Griffin Funeral Home (Northville, MI). Due to Covid 19 all services will be private on November 25, 2020. Burial at Glen Eden Cemetery (Livonia, MI). To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
