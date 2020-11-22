1/2
Lucille M. Scantland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille M. Scantland, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home in Fairlawn, Ohio. Lucille was born September 25, 1929 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Shortly after her high school graduation she met Joe Scantland and was married October 11, 1947. They resided in the Detroit area where Joe was employed in the rubber and tire industry. In 1973, Lucille and Joe moved to Akron, Ohio. Following employment with NRM in Akron, Joe established Scantland Industries, Inc.. During the operation of the company, Lucille was an employee and contributor to its success. Joe preceded Lucille in death in February of 2003 after 56 years of marriage. Throughout her lifetime, Lucille was dedicated to her family and the upbringing of her three daughters. As a continuation, this developed into a special love for her six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Her joy of watching them grow and giving presents from "Gramma Lucy" was her satisfaction in life. She is survived by three children, Linda (James) Boogren, Jean Scantland, Patricia (Brian) Weber; six grandchildren, Kelle (Christopher Ilitch), Katie (Matthew) Price, Jeffrey (Julie) Boogren, Jamie Rankin, Steven (Alexandra) Weber, Alex (Lisa) Weber; eleven great-grandchildren, Travis, Sienna and Trevor Ilitch, Kara and Austin Price, Jensen and Elin Boogren, Aidan Palmer (Jamie), Lukas Weber (Steven), William and Weston Weber (Alex). Arrangements by Billow Funeral Home (Fairlawn, Ohio) and L.J. Griffin Funeral Home (Northville, MI). Due to Covid 19 all services will be private on November 25, 2020. Burial at Glen Eden Cemetery (Livonia, MI). To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved