Lucille Marie Woody
Lucille Marie Woody, our mama, passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Woody. Lucille is survived by her sister, Karen (Jeff) Oubre and her four daughters, Cheryl (Tim) Roeser, Susan (George) Bosu, Annette (Vic) Agosta, Debra (Dean) Blum, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. "Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived that distinguishes one man from another" E. Hemingway Our sweet Mama Lou lived a beautiful life as she served others like our Lord Jesus Christ. She was the Matriarch of our family who gave us constant stability and direction. But mostly, her unconditional love touched so many people. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. -- Psalm 116:15 Private family service only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hametown Baptist Church, 4774 S. Hametown Rd., Norton,Ohio 44203.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
